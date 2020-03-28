Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 352,401 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.60% of DHT worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 1,002.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 249,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 226,929 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 110,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 51,862 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DHT by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 699,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 345,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $6.90 on Friday. DHT Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $980.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.58.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). DHT had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

