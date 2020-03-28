Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,296 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW opened at $198.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.77 and its 200 day moving average is $225.71. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.09.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $5,286,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,189,647.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $571,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,374 shares of company stock worth $20,894,284 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.