Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,323 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Essent Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,948,000 after acquiring an additional 51,596 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,938,000 after acquiring an additional 128,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Essent Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,457,000 after acquiring an additional 127,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Essent Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 28,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

NYSE ESNT opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,554.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock worth $457,125 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.