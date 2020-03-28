Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 131,091 Shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,091 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Tricida worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 529.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 6.8% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,077,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,139,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other Tricida news, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $147,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $157,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $674,995. 66.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $23.21 on Friday. Tricida Inc has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

