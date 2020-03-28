Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,524,230 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524,230 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Dropbox worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 5,218.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other Dropbox news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,852,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,489. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. Dropbox Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

