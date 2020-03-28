Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 209,029 Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,029 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.79% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 171,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 152,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 112,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, CEO Guang Yang acquired 50,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,510.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $552.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

