Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 241,398 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 241,398 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,652.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $57,180.00. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

REGI opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.89. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $511.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.75 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

