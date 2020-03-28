Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 321,491 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,491 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Nomad Foods worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $48,034,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,179,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,868 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,711,000 after purchasing an additional 729,003 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,718,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,820,000 after purchasing an additional 616,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 986,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 506,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

NYSE NOMD opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.95 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

