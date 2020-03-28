Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 604,816 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604,816 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.64, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.88. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.85.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.54, for a total value of $920,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Cory sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $366,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 491,313 shares of company stock valued at $69,050,524. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.