Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 670,377 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,377 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,334,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,298,000 after buying an additional 1,077,513 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,275,000 after buying an additional 254,288 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 754,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,923,000 after buying an additional 178,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,208,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 578,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,216,000 after buying an additional 145,085 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $501,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $2,059,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $107,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,866 shares of company stock worth $4,068,428 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GH opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Guardant Health Inc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a PE ratio of -80.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average is $74.92.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

