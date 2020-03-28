Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in TE Connectivity by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in TE Connectivity by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 2,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEL opened at $62.78 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.97.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

