Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,467 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dover by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Dover from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

In related news, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.60 per share, with a total value of $110,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,129.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.59. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

