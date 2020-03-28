Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWEN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -188.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Clearway Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently -840.00%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

