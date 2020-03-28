Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 7,531 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 213.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 594.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Bernard G. Rethore bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $264,928.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. Berenberg Bank cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of MWA opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

