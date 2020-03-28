Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 5,680 Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Meritor by 60,545.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,435,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.00. Meritor Inc has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $27.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 71.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. Meritor’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritor Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTOR. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

