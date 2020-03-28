Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $150,000 Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHS. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

NYSE CHS opened at $1.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.04. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $527.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Chico’s FAS’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.81%. This is a boost from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,800.00%.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

