Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 7,735.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $626,577.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,833,324.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,155,464. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $62.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

