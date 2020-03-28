Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 854.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1,574.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 39,589 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,061,000 after buying an additional 254,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OFC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.92. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,033 shares of company stock worth $104,073. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OFC opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.