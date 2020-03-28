Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $130,000 in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

