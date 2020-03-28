Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $136,000 in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 53,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,632,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Crane from to in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

NYSE:CR opened at $49.22 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average of $79.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

