Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $150,000 Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,411,000 after buying an additional 259,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,806.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 216,946 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,876,000 after acquiring an additional 206,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,965,000 after acquiring an additional 177,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,848,000 after acquiring an additional 100,254 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $75.95 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average of $106.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

