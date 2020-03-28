Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in ITT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in ITT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ITT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT opened at $42.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.67. ITT Inc has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.17 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ITT from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

