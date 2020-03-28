Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after purchasing an additional 70,536 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 226,967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $137,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 547,548 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $76,465,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $110.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $168.94.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,896 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

