Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 2,316 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 405.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HI opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.42. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

In related news, Director F Joseph Loughrey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. Also, VP J Michael Whitted purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $30,060.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $161,602.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $620,070. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

