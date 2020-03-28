Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,793 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Associated Banc by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 71,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Hutchinson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,261. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $12.69 on Friday. Associated Banc Corp has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

