Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Lowered to C$0.80 at Raymond James

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$0.80 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PD. Citigroup lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$0.80 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.85.

TSE:PD opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $112.75 million and a PE ratio of 23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$4.05.

In related news, Director Allen R. Hagerman bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,080.66. Insiders acquired a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $40,835 over the last quarter.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

