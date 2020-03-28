Precision Drilling’s (PD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued their hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$3.25 to C$1.15 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.85.

Shares of PD opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$4.05. The firm has a market cap of $112.75 million and a P/E ratio of 23.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Allen R. Hagerman bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,080.66. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 67,500 shares of company stock worth $40,835.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

