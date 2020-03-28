Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PTI. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of PTI stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTI. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 62.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 351,575 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

