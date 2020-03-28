Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Issued By Wedbush

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WING. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 112.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.82. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $107.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

In other Wingstop news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.