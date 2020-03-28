Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for First Financial Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

FFBC opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.25.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.