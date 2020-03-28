Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for First Merchants in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.20 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,791,000 after acquiring an additional 289,760 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,254,000 after acquiring an additional 173,608 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,627,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,268,000 after acquiring an additional 145,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,378,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,316,000 after acquiring an additional 101,112 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Merchants news, CFO Mark K. Hardwick bought 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $144,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,437 shares of company stock valued at $622,697. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.