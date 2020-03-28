Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Arrow Financial Co. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Arrow Financial in a research note issued on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter.

AROW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Arrow Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

