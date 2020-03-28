Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

BHLB has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $650.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $33.72.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 50.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 28,999 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 638.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 394,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

