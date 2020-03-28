Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 29.18%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BWB. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridgewater Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $262.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $13.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.