Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Brookline Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $852.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $373,700 in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

