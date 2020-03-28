Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Euronet Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $90.97 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $171.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.12 and a 200-day moving average of $144.16.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after purchasing an additional 710,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,524,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,365,000 after purchasing an additional 298,678 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,540,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.