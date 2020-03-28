Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

FMAO opened at $24.03 on Thursday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.63 per share, for a total transaction of $78,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,873.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.