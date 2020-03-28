Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Reduced by Analyst

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Business Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

