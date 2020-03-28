Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Cut by Piper Sandler

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FCF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

NYSE FCF opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.27 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 25.64%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 7,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

