Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.33 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

