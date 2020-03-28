Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRST. BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $5.31 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $530.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $42.36 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 562,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth $17,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 64,413 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 232,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 56,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

