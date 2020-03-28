Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Issued By Wedbush

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of XOMA in a research note issued on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

XOMA stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The company has a market cap of $168.39 million, a P/E ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.12.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,642,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 845,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $142,140.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $1,834,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 228,541 shares of company stock worth $4,008,822. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

