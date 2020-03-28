Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lululemon Athletica inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $229.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $214.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $188.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $266.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.92.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,514 shares of company stock worth $47,186,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $278,952,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

