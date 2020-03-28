Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for First Internet Bancorp Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

INBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

INBK stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

In other news, Director John K. Keach, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Also, CEO David B. Becker purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $101,570.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $354,566. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 215,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,739,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.