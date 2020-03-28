Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Bank Of Princeton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

BPRN opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. Bank Of Princeton has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $151.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

