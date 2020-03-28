Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for QCR Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of QCR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

QCRH stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. QCR has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $427.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.90.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. QCR had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in QCR by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 94.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 73.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 562.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

