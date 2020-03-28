Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FCCY. Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1,217.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John T. Andreacio purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Rue purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $67,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,783.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

