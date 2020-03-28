Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Byline Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

BY has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of BY opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.80%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 14,007 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3,646.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 182,307 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.