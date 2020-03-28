Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for County Bancorp Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of County Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 20.64%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ICBK. TheStreet downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

ICBK stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $104.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.71. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 32,271 shares during the period. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $302,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 372,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,035,512.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacob Eisen acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,960.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

