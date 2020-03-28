Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for ESSA Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ESSA Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of ESSA stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

